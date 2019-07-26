Kip Kelly is running to be the next Port of Walla Walla commissioner. He is no doubt the most qualified person to ever run for this position.
Kip has lived in Walla Walla for 47 years and has been a business development lead for Coffey Communications since 1983. He is a Walla Walla High School graduate, WSU graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil eEngineering and also has a masters in business administration from Seattle University.
He has been a member of the local Air Travel Coalition since 1995, advocating for our market in regular meetings with Alaska Airlines. He’s also an instrument-rated pilot who will enjoy discussing airport infrastructure with the FAA.
Kip is a very humble individual, so I will have to boast for him. He’s a fiscally conservative, pragmatic, proactive and very dependable person, not to mention one of the most trusted people I know.
The combination of Kip’s education and work experience sets him apart from any other candidate. As a long-standing citizen of our community, Kip, knows that growth happens best when it meshes with the fabric of our Valley. He knows how important it is for the Port to be responsible stewards of our public funds.
He will strive to have the Port focus to emphasize infrastructure improvements that enable existing and potential employers to compete effectively in their respective markets.
Kip would have loved to run for this position earlier in his career but waited until he could dedicate all of his time to this important role, as he is retiring at the end of July from Coffey Communications.
I have known Kip since I was a young boy and lived across the street from him. His family has always been an integral part of the Valley’s most respected and kind-hearted people you would ever want to meet.
As you can see, Kip is more than qualified for a pivotal role at the Port and I would invite you to join us in voting for Kip Kelly as Port commissioner. We would all be so fortunate to have him.
Scott Krivoshein
Walla Walla