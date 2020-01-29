A politician from the other party died and went to Heaven. He met St. Peter at the gate, gave him his name and Social Security number. St. Peter looked the politician up in the book.
“This is odd,” said St. Peter. “I’ve never seen this before. You need to visit up here today. Tomorrow, you need to visit down below and then decide where to go.”
“But I want to go here,” exclaimed the politician.
“Sorry. You have to visit both places first.”
So the politician visited heaven. He found it pleasant. People were friendly. The streets were gold, the apartments were cozy, and the food was good.
The next day, he got on the elevator and headed down below. The door opened up to a beautiful 18 hole golf course. Satan showed him around. There were elegantly dressed ladies and friendly gentlemen. The houses were mansions with carefully manicured lawns and swimming pools. The cuisine was fabulous.
The next day, he got on the elevator and headed back up.
“Well, what do you think?” asked St. Peter.
“This is really nice up here,” said the politician, “but down there, it is fabulous. I think I’ll go down there.”
So he got on the elevator and headed down. When the door opened, he was immediately engulfed with sulfur dioxide fumes. The heat was overbearing. The landscape was barren with a few scraggly scrub bushes.
When he meets Satan, he asks, “What happened. Yesterday, this place was fabulous.”
“Oh,” said Satan. “Yesterday, we were campaigning. Today, you voted.”
Politicians who don’t keep promises is fodder for a lot of humor. But the point here is that President Trump has kept many of his promises and is working to keep more.
He promised a better economy, more jobs, lower taxes for everybody, protection of religious liberty, better care for veterans, elimination of business-killing regulations and more. These promises have been fulfilled.
President Trump would do more if it wasn’t for the opposition of the Democrats. Right now, the Democrats are trying to remove him from office with a sham impeachment.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla