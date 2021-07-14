Please vote to retain Terri Trick on the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Terri Trick is a teacher, a parent. She understands the needs of students and their families, and she understands the needs of our schools.
I worked with Terri at Walla Walla Community College where she was a valued colleague and friend. There she worked with other teachers, administrators and managed a diverse classroom, always respecting the individual needs of students.
I admired her versatility in the classroom, her mastery of multiple subjects — English, Spanish and math — and we are fortunate to benefit from her many talents on the school board.
Terri is thoughtful, a problem-solver who has worked with our school board team to chart a course through this pandemic. Terri has the energy and intellect to handle this demanding job, and we can continue to rely on her honesty and good judgment.
Expertise and experience have never been so important. Keep the right person for the job, on the job. Reelect Terri Trick.
Lynn Knapp
Walla Walla