In 1911, the Italian families who are listed on the back of the beautiful Christopher Columbus statue donated it to Walla Walla County. About a year ago, the statue was vandalized in an effort to get the County to remove it. That did not succeed, so now there is a organization trying to pressure Walla Walla County Commissioners to remove the statue.
I have lived here for over 80 years and am very proud to have a statue of this brave Italian explorer on our County property.
The Italian families listed on the statue were of enormous benefit to this community over the years. It was these Italians who were responsible for making our valley famous for the Walla Walla Sweet Onions and the fine wine industry. They were the pioneers in these fields.
They need to be recognized and respected for their contributions. Removing this wonderful gift they gave us would be a slap in their face and those of their descendants. It would also be a win for the vandals who defaced it.
Please contact our County Commissioners and ask them to protect our Italian Heritage by leaving the statue where it is.
Fred Moore
Walla Walla