I enjoyed Daniel N. Clark’s article about the tree project of Walla Walla 2020. I applaud its work. One of the things I like about Walla Walla is the plethora of trees and greenery.
One of the items left out of the article was the importance of trees and greenery in cleaning the air. Through photosynthesis trees use light energy to absorb carbon dioxide to form chlorophyll and produce oxygen. Some trees and shrubs absorb carbon monoxide and toxins.
What will happen to the trees and shrubs if all the carbon is taken out of the air?
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla