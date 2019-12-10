When Cathy McMorris Rodgers started her eighth term in the House of Representatives in January, she took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign AND DOMESTIC;” (emphasis added).
It is now all but certain that soon McMorris Rodgers will face a difficult decision, whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump. The overwhelming evidence is that President Trump tried to cheat in next year’s election by extorting a foreign country to assist him in smearing a potential opponent.
If McMorris Rodgers votes to impeach the President, she will be honoring her oath to the Constitution, no matter how unpopular her choice will be. She will deserve gratitude and respect for her integrity, from friends and foes alike.
If, however, she fails to honor her oath, she will be saying in effect: “It’s OK with me if the nominee from the Democratic party in 2020 gets help from foreign governments or from people like George Soros, and I promise, cross my heart, not to complain if the next Democratic president withholds military aid from, say, Israel, while demanding political assistance in their re-election campaign.”
It will indeed be a difficult decision our representative in Congress will face. Everyone in Eastern Washington should pay attention to what choice she makes.
Bart Preecs
Walla Walla