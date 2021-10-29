Kathy Mulkerin and I have been friends since our days at Prospect Point. I am convinced she will be a strong asset to the Walla Walla Public School Board.
Since the beginning of her campaign, Kathy has been serious about fundraising, listening to her neighbors and getting her message out into the community. Kathy has had a record number of people invest in her race because we all know that she will work hard for all our students and for our schools.
The majority of Kathy’s donors — 157 of 275 — are from Walla Walla — nearly three times as many local donors as her opponent’s 46 donors. Both the number of donors and the amount of local dollars raised ($10,150) attest to Kathy’s broad support within our community. Kathy’s family and friends from around the state are also excited about her race because they know how much she will bring to our kids and our schools. They are donating because they believe in her and her leadership and because they know how hard she has worked to run for office and fund raise.
We have a chance to make history together on Nov. 2. Vote for Kathy Mulkerin.
Stephanie Snyder Perry
Walla Walla
