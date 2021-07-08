There are many bad reasons to run for office, and few good ones. Kathy Mulkerin is running for Walla Walla School Board, Position 1, for the best reason: to make a positive difference for students.
Kathy has done a lot of preparation for public service in the last several years, has a lifelong love of our community, and most importantly, will be a productive and positive influence on the Walla Walla School Board.
Our students are under considerable strain and need evidence-based and common-sense solutions for exiting the COVID-19 crisis safely. Kathy is up to the task, won't be an ideologue on the board and will listen to expert and community input.
I highly recommend voting for Kathy Mulkerin for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board. She will support our kids and teachers and make us proud.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla