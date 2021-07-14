I am writing in support of Kathy Mulkerin for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board. In the announcement of her candidacy in the Union-Bulletin, Kathy demonstrated her understanding of the problems facing our school district, for example, the need for classroom teachers to have more control over the placement of students in special programs, such as the Explorers program.
Kathy has prepared herself well for service by attending school board meetings for the past months and familiarizing herself with the issues the board is currently discussing. Kathy will stand up for the concerns of all Walla Walla school children, whatever their race or background.
I urge all readers to give her candidacy serious consideration.
Mary Anne O'Neil
Walla Walla