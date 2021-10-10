Please join me in voting for Kathy Mulkerin to serve as a member of the Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Education. She will provide an inclusive voice in ensuring effective education for all students in our district. Kathy values quality education, and she continues to study to increase her own.

This is a position of much responsibility. Kathy knows that being a board member takes time and dedication, because she saw the work her mother did as a board member while she was growing up. Kathy will bring commitment and intelligence to decisions affecting our students. We need her as a board member.

Jan Eyestone

Walla Walla

