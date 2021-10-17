Please vote for Kathy Mulkerin (Pos. 1) and Terri Trick (Pos. 2) for the Walla Walla Public Schools Board. These two candidates have the education, experience, and common sense to work well with our existing school board members. Both candidates either have or have had children in the district and bring a genuine love for education to the board. Both are thoughtful individuals with teaching experience who believe in granting teachers the respect they deserve in their academic fields.
Their opponents have decided not to take part in the candidates’ forum hosted by our local Walla Walla Valley Education Association. They don’t wish to field questions by teachers, a large portion of the population they are supposed to serve. Kathy and Terri do their research on local issues, follow the science concerning COVID-19 and respect the non-partisan rules of our school board race. Please give them your vote on November 2.
Lori Dohe
Walla Walla
