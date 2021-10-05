I’m writing in strong support for Walla Walla School Board candidates Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick.
Both are excellent leaders. And frankly, the alternative is unsettling, as both of their opponents have aligned themselves with an angry, fact-challenged group creating turmoil at board meetings.
We don’t need drama. We need the strong and smart leadership Kathy and Terri offer.
As our community knows, Superintendent Wade Smith and this Board have raised academic standards, advocated for safety and are now methodically implementing a school bond that passed with 73% voter support.
A vote for Terri Trick is a vote for the continuation of that good work.
Kathy Mulkerin, whom the YWCA called one of "Walla Walla’s Most Inspiring Women," is a Wa-Hi graduate, a former teacher and is also a parent in the district.
She is amazing.
And given that 46% of our students identify as students of color, isn’t it finally time to add to the Board a woman of color whose goal is to ensure a safe and successful learning environment for all students?
Adding Kathy’s voice to an already strong board will be incredible.
Please join me in voting for Kathy and Terri on Nov. 2.
Keith Swanson
Walla Walla
