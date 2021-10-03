Kathy Mulkerin is a candidate for Walla Walla School Board Position 1. I support her candidacy because she is well qualified to serve in this capacity and because she is a pragmatic optimist.
Kathy grew up in Walla Walla and attended Prospect Point Elementary School, Garrison Jr. High and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1993. Raised in a family with four older brothers (Dan, Mark, Matt, Michael), Kathy learned early how to navigate differences of ideas and opinions. She is both a good listener and a good negotiator.
Kathy's parents, Dr. Larry Mulkerin and Judy Mulkerin, raised Kathy to be independent and self-sufficient. Community service is a value that was engrained in Kathy as a young child when her mother ran for election to the Walla Walla School Board. Her mother won the election and went on to serve 12 years as a school board director. Kathy saw first-hand how dedicated her mother was in devoting countless hours to school board business. Kathy is prepared to do the same.
As a strong, Black woman, her voice is needed in efforts to eliminate educational disparities and to bring people together for the common good.
Please vote for Kathy Mulkerin for School Board.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.