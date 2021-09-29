As a parent of two Walla Walla School District students, it is an honor for me to endorse Kathy Mulkerin for Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 1.
Kathy believes that while we may disagree on many issues, all parents want their children to receive a high quality education in a safe and welcoming environment. Kathy will not remove, block or otherwise attempt to silence parent voices. She will listen to different viewpoints and engage respectfully with parents, maintaining an open mind that always seeks what is best for students.
Kathy’s commitment to honoring diversity will enrich the school board. Unfortunately, we only have to look to Newberg, Ore., to see what can happen when a school board fails to champion diversity. School should be a safe place for all students regardless of their identity, skin color or disability.
Please join me in voting Kathy Mulkerin for kids on November 2 because the best outcomes for our kids are achieved when students, parents, educators, district leaders and community members work together.
Sherri Klebe
Walla Walla
