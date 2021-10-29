As the parent of a Walla Walla Public School District student, I write to voice my enthusiastic support for Kathy Mulkerin in her campaign to become a school board director.
Kathy has been preparing herself for public service long before she announced her decision to run for office back in February. She has attended countless board meetings, trainings, and workshops to get fully up to speed about our district and the issues of our community. Kathy did all this while also working full-time and going back to school herself. She has more than demonstrated her commitment to do a great job for our kids by making sure she is the best prepared candidate. And she knows us and our kids because she went to school here herself and her own child is enrolled in WWPS.
Ballots are out, please vote early, and vote for Kathy Mulkerin!
Emily Tillotson
Walla Walla
