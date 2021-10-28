Please join me in voting for Kathy Mulkerin for the Walla Walla School Board. She has shown her belief in listening respectfully to different opinions and has been open to all public forums.
Kathy has both the education and knowledge of the local schools that is an asset to a board member. She is articulate and not afraid to discuss difficult subjects. She will work with and be open to all parents, students and community members.
Vote for Kathy Mulkerin to keep our schools progressing and inclusive. She will strive for excellence.
We all belong here.
Carol Fillman
Walla Walla
