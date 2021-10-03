I have had the privilege of teaching in and sending my three children to Walla Walla Public Schools. To my mind, the quality of our public schools is unmatched among similar communities.
I have seen firsthand some of the issues that can challenge our students who come from different racial, cultural and/or religious backgrounds than those of the dominant culture that has created our entire educational system over the last hundred or so years. The pandemic brought some of these disparities into clear focus, but others have been apparent in the classroom for decades.
Kathy Mulkerin, who is running for Walla Walla Public School Board Position 1, understands this. Kathy has deep roots in this community, is highly educated, is a parent and has worked in WWPS classrooms.
The district is doing a fabulous job of closing the achievement gap between student racial and ethnic populations in the valley, but in order to continue along this trajectory we need to elect diverse and open-minded folks like Kathy to the school board in order to ensure that all our students succeed.
Leah Bailey
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.