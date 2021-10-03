Last Thursday, I attended, by Zoom, the Rotary-sponsored presentation of the four candidates for School Board positions 1 and 2.
While all candidates are qualified, Kathy Mulkerin stands out as the stronger candidate for Position 1. She has the best grasp of the problems facing our school district, especially the need to provide equal learning opportunities for all our local students who come from varied backgrounds and have different learning styles. Her student-centered approach is matched by her realistic understanding that the school board must work with the district administration, classroom teachers, as well as parents, to get things done.
Kathy will bring to the school board the unique perspective of someone who has been through the Walla Walla public school system herself, from kindergarten through high-school, and currently has a son in our public school. Because of her experience, concern for our students, thoughtfulness and communication skills, I encourage my fellow citizens to vote for Kathy Mulkerin in the November election.
Mary Anne O’Neil
Walla Walla
