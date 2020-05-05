Where is justice?
Last summer, a Whitman College advisor was hacked to death and dismembered. His alleged attacker, Colby Hedman, had never met him. He was not known to Kyle Martz, the victim.
Yet, for no apparent reason, Kyle was senselessly murdered.
I’ve heard that our prosecuting attorney is considering a plea agreement and sentence that would allow Hedman to be released within his lifetime for “good” behavior.
Hedman has confessed to striking Kyle with an ax multiple times and to breaking and entering a home in Baker City and stealing a number of vehicles in his attempt to escape.
Are we the people willing to have Colby Hedman walking among us? I certainly hope not!
Please contact our elected officials to prevent this from happening.
There is no way Kyle Martz can continue to help Whitman College students, be a friend to countless members of our community or even forgive Hedman for this heinous crime. We must see justice prevail.
Mike Hanford
Walla Walla