It must have been somewhere in the last year when I decided to leave off the last two words of the Pledge of Allegiance: “For all.” I believe living in the United States we have liberty and justice ... at the same time it is clear that it is not available to all citizens of this country.
Once again, we are reacting to the murder of a black man, George Floyd, beneath the knee of a white police officer who seems to have killed him because he could. That the job of police officer is attractive to bullies is not a surprise.
Until I heard reporter Shaila Dewan on The New York Times Daily show I wondered why some departments try to root this out while others keep officers with long records of cruelty.
Trevor Noah had a long thoughtful monologue on what has been happening during this time of isolation because of COVID-19. He considers that what Malcolm Gladwell designates principles of legitimacy have been broken.
These principles form the social contract: (1) All people have to agree on what the principles are. (2) All people have to believe that those who enforce these principles will do so fairly. And (3) All people have to trust that all in society will be treated fairly according to those principles.
Now I think Shaila DeWan has a more accurate view of what is going on. Her conclusion is that the present system cannot overcome its architecture. This means the system is not broken It has been replaced with an illegitimate system.
When white Amy Cooper knows that by calling the police on black Christian Cooper she will be believed and he will be discounted, she clearly understands how to use this system. In this instance she lost her job and the Humane Society, which had granted her the dog, took it back.
Too many police departments seem to follow different guidelines from humane societies. Thank God that Christian Cooper is still alive.
Mr. Floyd is not so lucky. Philandro Castile, Freddie Gray, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Abery and Breonna Taylor are all testimonies to how those whose job is to enforce and uphold the law operate under a different system.
I am thankful that Chief Scott Bieber and the Walla Walla Police Department have worked hard on training and certification to allow all our city’s citizens to feel the police are there to protect them.
Were that there were more like this around the country.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla