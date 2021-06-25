The June 2 publication of a report by a very liberal university in Switzerland on man being responsible for 37% of global heat deaths just confirms that the U-B will print anything pro-man-made climate change. In my opinion, not only is that article want of any scientific facts to support their conclusion, science and history pertaining to deaths caused by heat and cold are not in accord.
First of all, it is more likely that temperature deaths occur in moderately warm/cold temperatures than in extremes. Also, deaths by cold weather occur 17 to 20 times more often than by heat, reports the National Center for Health Statistics and an August 2020 report by Science Daily.
On another subject, after reading rebutting letters pertaining to systemic racism, I conclude facts don't matter to some, only feelings. Also, the anti-police chant sung at BLM rallies "Pigs in the blanket fry them like bacon" and calling police racist, murdering cops needing to be defunded only add to an atmosphere inciting violence against innocent policemen, Black and white, to what the FBI calls a record high number of deaths and assaults. Justice for whom?
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla