In my last letter, I wrote that gun sales have surged, due to violent left-wing mobs in our cities, and that millions of “first-time” gun buyers have been shocked at how difficult it is to purchase a firearm, in some locales, due to years of repressive, draconian and unconstitutional anti-gun laws.
In response, Chris Hansen wrote a dripping-with-sarcasm, misinformation-filled and all-over-the-map letter.
I’ve noticed that when the truth gets too painful, liberals will resort to anything, from censorship to sheer nastiness and sarcasm, to blunt it.
I also note that our local “darlings of the left” frequently misquote, misread, misstate and misinterpret my letters, which are nearly always about our right to keep and bear arms. I wonder if our local anti-gun fanatics might benefit from a course in reading comprehension!
As part of the sarcasm, Hansen frequently talked about “pesky liberals.” Liberals aren’t pesky, they’re just clueless.
So, just how clueless are most liberals? Well, they’re poised to to place a senile, Second Amendment-hating, socialist stooge in the White House, which will, according to one syndicated columnist, usher in a “left-wing dictatorship.”
Under the Biden administration, which will likely become the Harris administration a few months after the election, we’ll see an unprecedented frontal assault on the Second Amendment, which will makeall previous attacks look like child’s play.
Our only chance, to preserve freedom, is if President Trump can place Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the U.S Supreme Court before he leaves office next January.
A Supreme Court packed with liberty/Constitution-loving justices will stanch even the most extreme machinations of the socialist, subversive and seditious Democratic Party.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton