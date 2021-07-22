Time has run out for those refusing vaccines and masks. The lockdown that protected them while they resisted is gone. Now their defiance has consequences. Currently, 99% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.
The delta variant thrives in pockets of those unvaccinated. It cares nothing about politics or excuses. Walla Walla, Umatilla, Benton, Franklin and Grant counties currently have the highest rates of new COVID cases on the West Coast — we're averaging over 24 per 100,000 per day and increasing.
Those who complied with extreme restrictions for 16 months are done. Many have long since been vaccinated. Some had minor side effects but know the disease is far worse. They are relieved, grateful, concerned for those unable to get vaccinated, out of patience with hesitant neighbors and disgusted with ongoing disinformation.
Some insurance companies are again imposing copays for COVID treatment, so an ICU stay can devastate someone’s finances. When COVID strikes, unvaccinated victims pay in many ways.
Responsible citizens should continue to protect children and at-risk adults who cannot get vaccinated. They should wear masks inside public spaces to protect those who cannot protect themselves.
Or maybe the rest of the folks can just get vaccinated.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla