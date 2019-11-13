I had the privilege of attending this year's Veterans Day program at Walla Walla High School. The purpose of the program is to honor the veterans in our community and the deceased.
All veterans and guests were met at the door by Junior ROTC cadets and escorted into the building for refreshments and given a lapel flower.
The time before the actual ceremony was spent visiting with other vets and relaxing. We were escorted into the large gym by service group. As each service group entered the gymnasium the Wa-Hi band played each service song as the veterans were seated.
The cadets planned an outstanding program and carried it out with respect and precision. Both the band and choir did a wonderful performance.
The Junior ROTC cadets also did Veterans Day programs in other Walla Walla schools on Friday. These young adults are to be commended for their hard work and the way they presented their Veterans Day salute.
Gerard Schille
Walla Walal