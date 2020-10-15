I am a candidate for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. I went to law school because I wanted to help people. After graduating, I spent 2 years as a law clerk at the Court of Appeals.
I worked on all manner of criminal and civil appeals from the Superior Court, drafting research memorandum, assisting with motions, and helping draft opinions.
My practice is devoted to mediation and arbitration. Rather than advocate for a party, I am an advocate for amicable agreements. I am frequently asked how I can do meditations day in and day out. I believe it takes a certain type of temperament and desire to help people through some of the worst times in their lives. This same temperament and desire to help people is what I will bring to the bench as a Superior Court judge.
I graduated from law school 20 years ago and have had a varied and diverse practice throughout my career. I also have 20 years of career ahead of me, with the energy and enthusiasm needed to bring my best to serving our community.
Superior Court judge is a nonpartisan position. I consider myself to be an independent. I am honored to have support from both ends of the political spectrum.
I will apply the law to the facts, regardless of who appears before me. I have always endeavored to treat everyone with respect, and I will bring that same attitude to the bench — treating everyone equally and with dignity.
Superior Court cases are about people. Whether it is the threatened loss of liberty in a criminal case, break up of a relationship in a family law matter, or threatened loss of financial livelihood in a contractual dispute, all cases are about people. And for them, it is their life.
My mediation practice has sharpened my empathy and desire to help people through these difficult times.
I love this community. I am at the right age and point in my career to transition into public service. I have the intellectual experience, academic record, and temperament to serve Walla Walla County as its next Superior Court judge. I will always work hard and strive to be fair. I pledge to be a judge for everyone.
To learn more about me and my campaign, please visit www.johnson4judge2020.com. Thank you for your support and your vote.
Brandon Johnson
Walla Walla