The Feb.27 edition of the U.B. contained an excellent article by Patrick Henry about abolishing all nuclear weapons. He points out that 122 countries have adopted the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty in 2017, but the U.S. and eight other countries have not.
Because of the terrible threat posed by such weapons about 200 cities, states and towns have joined in an appeal to prohibit the use of any nuclear weapon, 37 of these cities are in the U.S.
I am with Patrick Henry in encouraging Walla Walla to join with Portland, Ore. and the other American cities in endorsing this nuclear ban.
Randy Klassen
Walla Walla