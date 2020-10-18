I am writing this letter to give you some background on Brandon Johnson, who is running for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge, and to urge you to vote for him.
After graduation from Gonzaga Law School, he was a law clerk for Judge Dennis Sweeney at Division III of the Washington State Court of Appeals in Spokane. I was also a judge there when he came on and I looked forward to our legal discussions, but really enjoyed even more the talks we would have in chambers about life and things in general.
Although a judge has to know the law and strive to be intellectually honest, I think a judge more importantly must be a human being who respects and listens to others with a charge to be doing the right thing.
Being a judge makes a person no better or worse than anyone else. But a judge has the power to change lives with one swipe of a pen and, with that power, comes the responsibility of wielding it fairly and justly. Brandon is that human being, who will just happen to be a judge.
In his legal career, Brandon has evolved from a law clerk to a litigator to a mediator, who tries to facilitate agreement where the parties actually have a say in how things come out. With that background, he can, as a judge, look at all sides of an issue and arrive at a just decision when mediation or settlement fails.
Being a law clerk at the appeals court where both civil and criminal cases are decided gives him the breadth of legal knowledge that many new trial judges do not. Since most lawyers going on the bench do not practice in both areas, Brandon’s prior experience will serve him well and he will be ready to go when he becomes a judge.
The people of Walla Walla County have the opportunity to choose a superior court judge, who will reflect the community and its values. Brandon grew up in Walla Walla and has his practice there.
Brandon is the best choice for judge and deserves your vote.
Kenneth H. Kato
Retired Spokane County Superior Court and Court of Appeals judge
Spokane