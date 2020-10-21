Johnson will rule fairly and without bias
I’m writing to endorse Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. I’ve worked with Brandon’s father since I was a teenager and have known Brandon nearly as long.
While in high school and on holiday breaks in college, Brandon was an intern at Nelson Irrigation Corporation. He was up for any job regardless of how dirty or physically taxing it was.
Brandon is a hard worker and works well with his co-workers. This was evident in his studies. He finished second in his class at Gonzaga Law School and has worked hard ever since.
As a lawyer in town he’s fairly represented many I know personally. He relates, respects, and understands people from all walks of life.
The Superior Court judge makes important decisions affecting the lives of everyone in Walla Walla County. This job requires detailed and rigorous work to uphold the existing laws and fairly apply it to the facts of each case.
It is not a position of politics or stance on issues. When I think of this office I believe integrity, trial experience, understanding, compassion, and humility are crucial. Brandon possesses these qualities; and I believe he will thoroughly review each case fairly, equally, and without personal bias.
This is why Brandon has my vote for Superior Court judge.
Craig Nelson
Walla Walla