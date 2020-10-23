I care deeply about our community, and I believe that who we elect reflects collective priorities, values, and vision. I have agreed with every letter written in support of Brandon Johnson.
I encourage our collective support for Brandon for three reasons: Brandon is humble, he actively listens, and he has an uncanny ability to describe reality without blame. I believe these are the three most important traits for a Superior Court judge.
Let’s put Brandon on the bench for the excellence our community needs and deserves.
Marcus Wilcox
Walla Walla