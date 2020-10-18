Kathy Covey’s letter of Sept. 18 touched a nerve directly related to my personal experience in Walla Walla County Superior Court based on my appeal of a city of Walla Walla hearing examiner’s decision regarding a commercial real estate development application.
In the Superior Court no party should have or appear to have an advantage based on electoral support of a candidate for judge.
In that connection Covey raised an important issue; campaign contributions.
Covey made a point of Brandon Johnson’s opponent having received money from Hayden Homes. Apparently, she thought the fact that Brandon’s opponent received money from Hayden Homes was important to reference. I agree, it’s important.
I urge you to look up the Washington Public Disclosure Commission, click on judicial candidates, and review who has given money and how much to Brandon and to his opponent. The legal limit is $2,000 per person.
Brandon has received $2,000 contributions, including one from his mother and one from his father. Brandon’s opponent has received numerous $2,000 contributions including one from Hayden Homes and one from its CEO.
As Kathy pointed out, there is nothing wrong with a business giving money to a candidate.
However, as the PDC website suggests: “Follow the money.” To do so may offer the voter some insight into how a candidate may see the world and decide or vote on an issue.
Brandon’s campaign slogan is that he will be a judge for everyone. This is what I want in a judge.
I want a courtroom where, once inside the chambers, facts and logic prevail and there are no Goliaths and no Davids.
R.L. McFarland
Walla Walla