You have seen Brandon Johnson yard signs all over town. You have read many, many letters to the editor speaking well of Brandon, candidate for Superior Court judge.
So why yet another letter? Because Brandon deserves all the attention and votes he can get. We are talking here about a very, very well qualified person to be a judge.
Intellectually, emotionally, temperamentally, and by experience, we can’t do better than Brandon for Superior Court judge. He is fair, he is whip-smart, and he works (and will work) hard. He is honest, and he truly will be a judge for all people.
Go to his web site (Johnson4judge2020.com) and see for yourself. He has been, and is, a successful law student, a successful attorney, and a successful husband and father. He will also be a successful Superior Court judge.
That is why I wrote this letter, why I plan to vote for Brandon and why I encourage you to do so also.
Cassie Ragenovich
College Place