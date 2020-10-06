As I walk the streets of our beautiful community, I am continually struck by one notable difference in the signs for Superior Court judge. What I have noticed is the non-partisanship of the Brandon Johnson yard signs. When you see his opponent’s signs, by and large, they are coupled with all the party line candidates of one particular party.
Contrast that with what I have noticed of the Johnson for judge signs. I smile when I see them, because sometimes you will see them in yards with Republican candidates, sometimes you will see them in yards with Democratic candidates. However, what I see, most often, is that Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge signs are in yards, like mine, with no other candidate.
People may not want to put anything out supporting either party, but they are willing to let their community know they support Brandon Johnson for judge.
Candidates for Superior Court must be non-partisan. They are not allowed to be a Republican or a Democratic candidate, which is a good thing. We should demand that judges be above partisan politics. Brandon has said he will be a judge for everyone. I think his yard signs prove that he will.
How, you ask, do his yard signs prove that? By the company they keep. Mostly, the yards that have multiple signs are either for Republican candidates or Democratic candidates. The Brandon Johnson signs, when they share a lawn, are found with both Republican candidates and with Democratic candidates.
As demonstrated by the placement of his yard signs, Brandon is a candidate of, and will be a judge for, all political parties — for all people. His yard signs prove it. That is one of the reasons why I am going to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
He is a qualified lawyer, with years of experience, who will treat all people equally and fairly. Join me in voting Johnson for judge!
Becky Samitore Durand
College Place