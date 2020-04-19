Jose and I write this letter to encourage your support for Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
We have known Brandon for 14 years, both professionally and personally. I worked as Brandon’s legal secretary when he was an attorney at the Minnick Hayner firm in Walla Walla for eight years.
I know, first hand, that he is smart, hardworking, a good writer and well spoken. He treats colleagues and staff professionally and courteously.
He graduated number two in his class from Gonzaga University School of Law, was an editor on the Gonzaga Law Review, and clerked for one year for the Washington Court of Appeals.
If you want a judge who knows the law, works hard, and will do a very good job, Brandon Johnson is your candidate.
We have also had contact with Brandon and his family socially. We consider him a friend. He is genuinely kind, considerate, and compassionate.
These are all qualities that we want a judge to have. Brandon will not play favorites. He will not identify with or favor one class or type of people.
If Brandon is elected as a Superior Court judge, we can all be confident that whoever appears in his court, on whatever matter, will be treated equally and fairly and that all facts will be considered. That is the type of person that Brandon is.
Brandon will be an excellent judge. I urge you to vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge.
Sylvia Acosta
Walla Walla