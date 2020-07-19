Truly, trying times have come upon us in the past six months. It’s during times like these that real leaders begin to come forth to lead by example and experience.
These new, younger but experienced leaders seek to form our community and country into what it’s meant to be.
One of these leaders will be our next Superior Court judge, Brandon Johnson. Brandon will be a judge for everyone.
I am a past mayor of the city of Lebanon, Oregon. During that period of time I had the opportunity to work with a number of District and Superior Court judges. Brandon has relevant experience with the Court of Appeals, criminal law and family matters. Brandon has also served as Superior Court judge pro-tem for the past four years.
In my discussions with Brandon I find him a cut above most people in his profession, not only intellectually, but in the ability to listen effectively and communicate both in oral and written form.
Brandon makes wise decisions based on precedent and facts entered into evidence. He will be a judge that does more than hear you, he listens to you.
Brandon is fair as well as just. Every person who comes before him is seen as an equal. Therefore, anyone who goes before Brandon Johnson in Superior Court need not worry about the color of their skin, whether they’re rich or poor or by any other bias another man might judge them.
Brandon is a judge for all people.
Join me by supporting Brandon as the next Superior Court judge for Walla Walla County.
Daniel A. Clark
Walla Walla