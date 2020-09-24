I am an attorney who practices in Walla Walla County. I have represented clients in court on a variety of matters for the last 14 years. Based on my litigation experience, I think that Brandon Johnson will make an excellent Superior Court judge. I plan to vote for him. I encourage you to do so as well.
Brandon and I have both been involved in family law cases over the past several years. Family law makes up a very large portion of the superior court docket. Brandon and I also practiced collaborative law together for several years. Collaborative law is a way to resolve family law and divorce cases without costly and often bitter litigation.
Brandon’s training and practice in collaborative law shows a desire to achieve a fair resolution in family law and divorce cases. Brandon will bring this sense of and commitment to fairness to the bench if he is elected judge.
Brandon works hard, he is fair and he has considerable legal experience. He would be a very fine Superior Court judge, which is why I will vote for him to be our next Superior Court judge.
Jamie Lewellyn Harper
Walla Walla