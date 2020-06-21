I am writing to share my support for Brandon Johnson in his bid for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
I can’t imagine anyone with more significant character, intelligence, educational and experiential qualifications to fill this position. He has already filled this position on a pro-tem basis since 2016.
Brandon graduated summa cum laude from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2000 with a bachelor of arts in criminal justice in 1997 from Washington State University. He has been in private practice as an attorney since 2002. He was a law clerk at the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III from 2000 to 2002. Brandon is licensed to practice by the Washington State Bar Association; he is also licensed by the Oregon State Bar Association and additionally in the United States District Court (Eastern and Western) and the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.
Brandon, his wife Sarah, and their children are part of my church family, and that is one reason I am so delighted to write this letter.
I have watched them face lengthy, frightening circumstances with amazing and gracious fortitude – an example to all of us of what faith and trust in our strengthening God looks like when all human support cannot stop or change the circumstances.
Brandon revealed a strength of character and devotion to his wife and children during some very dark days.
Another reason I support Brandon Johnson is he views the world through clear, selfless eyes. He has a straightforward, down to earth attitude toward life. Brandon has integrity and is always fair-minded and appropriate.
There is no finer person than Brandon to serve us in the duties of Superior Court judge, backed up by his history of solid hard word, stellar education, a brilliant mind, and the quality of earnest dedication in all his endeavors.
Please join me and vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge.
Sally Maxom Harris
Walla Walla