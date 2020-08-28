I am going to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. I am a doctor, and I think there is a very important similarity between being a doctor and a judge.
As a doctor, I try very hard to treat all of my patients the same. My focus is on their physical health and condition, so how I treat them is not, and should not be, based on their education, socio-economic level, what business they own or their employment status. Equality and fairness of treatment is important. It is essential.
Judges, I think, should do the same. How a judge decides a case should not turn on consideration of wealth, race, socio-economic status or education. Brandon reflects his campaign theme — “A Judge for Everyone.” That is why I plan to vote for him.
The Brandon Johnson I know values people and treats everyone the same. This will be evident in his courtroom. I want what we should all want, which is a judge for everyone.
We should elect a judge who will treat all people fairly and equally — a judge who will not decide a case based on outside factors.
This is why I will definitely vote for Brandon to be our next Superior Court judge. I encourage you to do the same.
Doug Dunham
Walla Walla