I am supporting Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
When I think about the type of person who would make the best judge, I think of a person with as broad of background as possible. You need someone who has experienced both the highs and the lows of life in order to obtain perspective.
This type of person would apply laws in a fair and just manner to anyone who appears in their court, and I am confident that Brandon will do exactly that as Superior Court judge.
I have spent my entire professional career in banking. I have been fortunate enough to be able to assist many in our community with their financial goals over the past two decades. Therefore I tend to look at things from a financial point of view.
Brandon is entering what is generally considered to be the highest earning years of his life and for him to choose to seek public office instead, demonstrates his desire to give back to the Walla Walla community.
I believe Brandon wants to help as many people as he can as opposed to trying to earn as much as he can. And while the banker in me thinks he may be a bit crazy, as a Walla Wallan, I am excited to have someone in the prime of their career want to serve the public.
I also think that Brandon’s experience as a mediator is invaluable. Brandon has devoted the last five years to mediation. That means he approaches matters as a neutral, not as an advocate trying to help one side “win.”
That neutral approach is exactly what judges should strive to achieve. Combined with his work as a judge pro tem, Brandon’s mediation focus has put him in the perfect place to transition into public service as a Superior Court judge.
Brandon is at the right age and stage of his professional experience to make a great judge for Walla Walla County. He is smart, hardworking, experienced and fair. His desire to run for judge is to give back to the community.
Please join me in voting for Brandonfor Superior Court judge.
Rosendo Guizar
Walla Walla