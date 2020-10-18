I am supporting Brandon Johnson in his race for Superior Court judge. I have had the good fortune to know Brandon the last 10 years and have seen first-hand his kindness, reliability, and good nature.
As a Walla Walla attorney, I have worked with Brandon in a variety of contexts. Each time I am so impressed with his intelligence, his compassion for clients and his knowledge of the law.
Brandon has the innate ability to empathize and identify with his clients’ struggles while working diligently to find the best solution for all involved. This skill is something that makes Brandon well suited to be Walla Walla’s newest Superior Court judge.
We have been lucky to have a long line of exceptional jurists who have come before Brandon. My hope is this continued trajectory. Being a Superior Court judge requires empathy, patience, knowledge, and the ability to apply the law to the facts in a fair and consistent manner.
Brandon honed his legal skills as a clerk for the Washington State Court of Appeals and spent much time analyzing the nuances and minutia of the law. That experience will be essential as a Superior Court judge, and is part of what makes Brandon the best candidate.
In today’s ever changing legal and social landscape it is imperative that we have a candidate who is best equipped to understand what society, and especially today’s families, look like.
Brandon can strongly identify with the challenges faced by the families and citizens of the Walla Walla Valley and is best suited to solve these challenges in the courtroom.
Brandon has character. He and Sarah are two of the kindest people around, and their children are a reflection of these two amazing people. Their family has met challenges with a combination of faith, love, and a sense of humor.
While this is not a necessity in someone’s success as a judge, it provides great solace to know the person being tasked with making life-changing decisions for people in their darkest moments, truly cares and has empathy for people.
It is clear to me that Brandon not only has all of the necessary legal skills to succeed at this job, he will also most certainly bring a unique and positive perspective to the legal landscape of the Walla Walla Valley.
Please join me and vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge.
Angela Reynvaan Garratt
Walla Walla