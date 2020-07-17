I am writing this letter in support of Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court udge. I have known Brandon and his wife Sarah for over 20 years.
I am a civil trial attorney from Kennewick and have tried numerous cases in Walla Walla County.
Brandon is a perfect fit for a Superior Court judge and would do an excellent job. He is very intelligent and has had a wide variety of experiences in the practice of law over the years.
He has practiced in many different areas of the law, which is very important for a Superior Court judge. He has also served recently as a judge pro tem (a substitute judge in Superior Court), an arbitrator and a mediator with much success.
I know he is well respected by attorneys and the judiciary in the Tri-Cities area. He definitely has the legal ability and intelligence to do the job but more importantly he has the compassion that is necessary as a judge when you have to make the difficult decisions that will impact people’s lives forever.
I know he will always follow the rule of the law, hold people accountable when it is required and yet understand the necessity to be unbiased to make a decision that is appropriate for all parties before the court.
I would want my clients or family members to be in front of Brandon as a judge.
I only wish I could vote for Brandon, but I encourage everyone in Walla Walla County to vote for the candidate who will serve your county as a Superior Court judge in a manner that respects the law and all people who will appear before him.
Christopher Mertens
Kennewick