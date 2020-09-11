I am going to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. He is experienced, smart, hardworking, and will treat all people equally and fairly. In my opinion he has what it takes to be a very good judge.
Some people have said to me, and there have been some social media posts, that Brandon does not have criminal law experience and therefore may not be qualified to be a Superior Court judge. This is flat-out wrong, and for two important reasons.
First, my dad is proof that Brandon Johnson could be a very good Superior Court judge. My dad is Bob Zagelow. He was a Superior Court judge for 12 years. Time and time again I have had attorneys, who had cases with my father, tell me that he was one of the best judges Walla Walla has ever had. But here’s the thing — when he was elected, my dad had zero criminal law experience, and he had very little family law experience.
So how was he able to be a very good judge? He is smart and he worked hard. (He was, I think, first in his class at law school and on law review. Brandon was second in his class and on law review.) If my dad could do it, so can Brandon.
Second, Brandon does have criminal law experience. His undergraduate degree from WSU was in criminal justice. That is, criminal law. My dad’s undergraduate degree was in political science.
Also, for two years Brandon was a clerk for the Court of Appeals. He researched Washington case law and helped write opinions — more than one-half of which, I am told, dealt with criminal law.
Brandon also has substantial family law experience _ as an advocate and mediator in all kinds of family law. Finally, Brandon also did a lot of other things. From transactional work like drafting wills and contracts, to all forms of civil litigation, like real estate disputes, contract disputes, personal injury, and everything in between.
Brandon has all the experience needed to be a very good Superior Court judge. He is smart. He works and will work hard, and he will be a judge for everyone, treating all who appear before him with dignity and respect.
This is why I plan to vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge and encourage you to join me. You won’t be disappointed.
Angie Zagelow
Walla Walla