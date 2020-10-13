If you are like me, it is often difficult to make informed choices for judicial candidates.
This year because I’ve been able to work with both Mike Mitchell and Brandon Johnson the choice is easy: Brandon Johnson. In his work Brandon demonstrated both the wisdom of an attorney (a very competent attorney) and the kindness of a person (a very caring person).
Brandon was open, thoughtful and clear in telling me what I needed to know. I left each appointment feeling fully confident that every detail was taken care of and that I was respected and valued. It was a joy to work with him.
He is conscientious, intelligent and compassionate. It would be a privilege to have Brandon working for us as Superior Court judge. I hope you will join me in voting for him.
Jeanne Thompson
Walla Walla