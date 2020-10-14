I am a Walla Walla attorney voting for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. Based on experience related to what a judge does, Brandon is the better choice.
Judges and lawyers have quite different roles. Different skill sets are involved. One could be a successful lawyer and not have the better temperament, skill, or objectivity to be a better Judge. Brandon has all the attributes it takes to be that better judge.
What is the difference? Lawyers represent parties in adversarial environments using the law to forward their client’s wants and desires to win their case. Lawyers’ arguments and interpretation of the law is seldom, if ever, unbiased. That is a lawyer’s job.
The judge’s role is to view the facts of the case with fairness, impartiality and objectivity and apply the law to the facts in an unbiased manner. Brandon has years of such experience and he has the character, energy and current technological expertise to move forward and adapt to the ever-changing law and the fast-paced technological advances coming to our court.
As I understand, after law school, Brandon clerked for the Court of Appeals Judges. I do know those jobs are only available to new lawyers who have demonstrated excellent scholarship and character while in law school and have credentials such as editor of the Law Review, which I view as the most prestigious honor a law student can attain.
The responsibility of the Court of Appeals is to judge the Superior Court judge’s decision if a party believes that a judge made errors in the law or legal procedure.
The Court of Appeals reviews those proceedings and must decide if the trial Judge’s decision was correct. If not, the case is reversed in whole or part and sent back to the Superior Court for that judge to get it right.
Brandon was an intricate part of this process for two years, the normal tenure for that esteemed position.
We are electing a judge, not a lawyer.
Brandon and Mike Mitchell are both great lawyers. But with Brandon’s recent main focus as a mediator/arbitrator, his demonstrated scholarship, his early training at the Appeals Court and his better ability to understand and use all the new technology continually advancing in our courts, the clear choice is a vote for Brandon Johnson.
Irving Rosenberg
Walla Walla