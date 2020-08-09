Nine years ago, I met Brandon Johnson and, shortly thereafter, his wonderful family.
Through the following years of knowing Brandon both professionally and personally, I have been struck by what a great listener Brandon is, how empathetic he is.
I find his mind to be a steel trap regarding people’s experiences and the scope and depth of the law. He is very efficient, and has the ability to quickly see the big picture, a world of details, and the connections between them all.
With Brandon Johnson, Walla Walla would be getting a judge with integrity, intellect and compassion.
Join me in voting for Brandon this November.
Nina Buty
Walla Walla