I support Brandon Johnson for our next Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
As a retired attorney, l appreciate the challenges in applying the nuances of the law with fairness, compassion and justice. Brandon is well suited to make the difficult legal decisions required.
Brandon graduated summa cum laude, second in his class, from Gonzaga Law School. He earned the rare opportunity and honor to serve as clerk for Judge Dennis Sweeney in the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division lll.
Brandon then entered private practice providing legal counsel and civil litigation services. For the last five years, he has focused his practice in mediation and arbitration, working with attorneys and their clients to find equitable and sustainable resolution to their disputes.
Brandon has served as judge pro tem for the Walla Walla County Superior Court since 2016, presiding over civil, criminal and juvenile dockets. He has served as an arbitrator for Benton County and for Franklin County.
Brandon will bring a top-notch legal intellect and the experience required to serve in the Walla Walla County Superior Court with fairness, equity and justice.
Join me in electing Brandon Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Carol Jean Thompson
Walla Walla