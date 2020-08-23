I met Brandon Johnson in 2002 when we hired him to work as an associate attorney for our law firm. It didn’t take long to realize he was smart, logical and deeply cared about the firm’s clients.
He understands the importance of staying levelheaded and listening to both sides to negotiate in the best interests of his clients or to determine the dispute would need to be litigated. Through the years, he expanded his knowledge and honed his legal skills in mediation and arbitration.
In 2016, Brandon became a judge pro tem for the Walla Walla County Superior Court, presiding over civil, criminal and juvenile dockets. He now wants to dedicate himself to serving as Superior Court judge for Walla Walla County.
His experience and capabilities make him the best candidate for this position. I have no doubt he will be dedicated and ethical in all of his endeavors as judge. He has proven that through the years as an attorney, a mediator and a judge pro tem.
My respect and admiration has grown immensely these past 20 years.
I know Brandon is the right choice for judge and will serve Walla Walla County well for the next 20 years.
Kenneth A. Miller
Kennewick