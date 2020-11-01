I am writing to support Brandon Johnson’s candidacy for Walla Walla Superior Court Judge.
I have known Brandon for several years through my work as a legal assistant for four years and attorney for seven years. We have worked both collaboratively and on opposite sides of the aisle.
Throughout my experience with Brandon he has been fair and reasonable. I believe he will bring those qualities to the bench if he is elected Superior Court judge.
I have seen Brandon work with a variety of clients in many situations. He is able to keep a reasonable perspective under pressure and continue to work towards resolution.
Brandon has shown a commitment to the legal community and the Walla Walla community at large. I will vote for him to be the next Superior Court judge and encourage you to do the same.
Kristen DuBruille
Walla Walla