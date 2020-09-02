Brandon Johnson has integrity and skills. I support Brandon for Superior Court judge in Walla Walla.
He has a sharp mind, excellent skills for this position, and is a man of integrity. He will be an impartial judge and respect all who enter his courtroom.
It is wonderful that we have an experienced, young professional equipped to do an excellent job for us. Brandon is dedicated to the law and our community.
Walla Walla will be well served by Brandon as our Superior Court judge. Please join me and vote for Brandon.
Jane Kreitzberg
Walla Walla