I write this letter to support the candidacy of Brandon L. Johnson to be the next Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
While he was a law student at Gonzaga University School of Law, we hired Brandon to be an intern in the office of the commissioner at Division III of the Washington State Court of Appeals in Spokane. Brandon’s people skills and legal intellect were readily apparent, and he excelled in the job, writing memoranda on pending cases to help the judges make determinations about the course of appeals on the docket.
He was well respected and well liked by all of his fellow employees.
Knowing we would lose Brandon upon his graduation, we highly recommended and supported his application to be a law clerk to the Hon. Dennis J. Sweeney, retired judge of the court. We regularly saw his work as a law clerk and know how helpful he was to the court.
Although we were all sorry to see him leave the court family, we followed Brandon’s career from being an associate attorney in a Kennewick law firm to his present-day stint as a sole practitioner, focusing on dispute resolution and sitting as a judge pro tem on the very court to which he hopes to ascend.
Brandon’s experience in mediating legal claims makes him particularly well suited to be a judge. He has to carefully weigh competing legal and factual positions to reach a resolution that will best serve the interests of the parties involved. This is all in keeping with his long-time desire to be of legal assistance to his community.
As he has demonstrated throughout his career, Brandon has chosen to be of legal assistance to the community in which he was born and raised.
His strong legal acumen and people skills make him precisely the person voters should select to be their next Superior Court judge.
Please vote for Brandon L. Jonhnson for judge.
Frank V. Slak Jr., retired commissioner
Division III, State Court of Appeals
Spokane