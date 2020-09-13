Let me begin by saying that I don’t recall ever having written a public letter of support for anyone. I would like to share with you why I have decided to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge, and why I encourage you to do the same.
My family and I have lived in Walla Walla for almost 20 years. During that time, we have raised a family here and operated an environmental consulting business here as well. I have known Brandon for about 15 years and during that time, I have had the opportunity to work with him on several projects of differing sorts. From business law to estate planning to mediation, he understands fairness and equity like no one else I know.
These are primary characteristics for a judge — a clear understanding of fairness and application of the law. When it comes to bringing parties together to resolve conflict and solve complex problems, his ability is unmatched. It truly is as if this is what he was born to do.
Judges, I believe, need to be students of and know the law. They need to be able to quickly grasp the facts of each case and apply the law to those facts. They need to be able to read and understand the briefs and memos that are filed with the court. And they need to be able to write well.
Brandon has proven to have the knowledge and discipline necessary for the role as a judge. Aside from his two decades of actual experience, he was number two in his law school class, law review editor, law review editor-of-the-year and selected as a clerk for the Court of Appeals — just to name a few (you can read more at johnson4judge2020.com).
In a half-crazy world that often seems to be out of control, having a person like Brandon meting out justice gives me confidence that fairness and justice can, and will, prevail. And in the end, isn’t what we all really want?
Please join me in voting for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
Russ Davis
Walla Walla